Feds say railroad must deliver grain to California chickens

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal regulators have ordered Union Pacific railroad to make sure a livestock producer gets the grain it needs in California to prevent millions of chickens and hundreds of thousands of cattle from starving. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board told Union Pacific it must improve service to Foster Farms to keep it from running out of feed. The railroad has blamed the extreme cold and blizzard conditions across the Western U.S. late last month for its problems. Foster Farms said it turned to regulators for help because it has little confidence Union Pacific will deliver the trains it promised on time.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.