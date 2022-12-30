France, Spain to require COVID tests for China passengers

PARIS (AP) — France says it will require negative COVID-19 tests of all passengers arriving from China and is urging French citizens to avoid nonessential travel to China. Spain also toughened its rules on Friday. France is reintroducing mask requirements on flights from China to France. French health authorities will carry out random PCR tests at airports on passengers arriving from China to identify potential new virus variants. France and Spain said they would continue to push for a Europe-wide policy. Spain’s health minister said the chief concern was the possible emergence of new variants and it was important to act fast.

