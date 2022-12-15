EU leaders seek to stand up to US and avoid trade war

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are seeking ways to stand up to the United States over its new green technologies plan that they say unfairly discriminates against European companies. The leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday are seeking to counter fears that the EU is a waning industrial power sticking to free and open trade ideals while others jump toward subsidies and protectionism to shield local industries during tough economic times. While the 27-nation EU argues the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act unfairly locks a longstanding friend out of the lucrative American market, it is considering a huge subsidy program of its own to boost climate-friendly initiatives.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.