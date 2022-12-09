UK cost-of-living woes stir push for more free school meals

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — For some children in low-income areas in England, a school lunch may be the only nutritious hot meal they get in a day. School lunches are given for free to all younger children in England and to some of the poorest families. But the Food Foundation charity estimates that there are 800,000 children in England living in poverty who are not eligible for the free meals. Whether Britain’s government should pay to feed more schoolchildren is a hot-button issue in the U.K. amid a deepening cost-of-living crisis. As inflation soars, increasing numbers of families cannot afford basics after paying skyrocketing energy and food bills.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.