Connecticut’s first retail cannabis sales to begin Jan. 10

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales will begin as soon as Jan. 10. State regulators announced Friday that nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, are expected to open by the end of 2023. Additional retailers could follow. Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull says more retailers will be opening up over time as they build out their businesses and get state approvals. About 20 states nationwide have approved recreational marijuana sales.

