Ohio court sides with NASCAR in challenge to broadcast tax

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that the state’s attempt to tax NASCAR for broadcasting its races in Ohio was unlawful. At issue before the court was whether the state tax commissioner properly subjected those broadcasts to Ohio’s commercial activities tax. Justices ruled unanimously that Daytona Beach, Florida-based NASCAR’s broadcast revenue, media revenue and sponsorship fees were wrongly subjected to the tax. A group of three justices on the 7-member court dissented over licensing fees. Tuesday’s ruling reverses a Board of Tax Appeals ruling in the state’s favor and sends the organization’s disputed tax bill that totaled $529,520 back to the panel to be readjusted.

