EU to ramp up arms production, eyes Ukraine army training

PRAGUE (AP) — European Union ministers are debating ways to ramp up weapons production and boost military training for the Ukrainian armed forces. Ministers will also discuss possible new visa restrictions on Russian citizens, as the EU seeks to inflict heavier costs on President Vladimir Putin. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is warning that “we are providing so many capacities to Ukraine that we have to refill our stocks.” During talks in the Czech capital, Prague, on Tuesday defense ministers will discuss how best to pool military materiel and resources, as well as the bulk purchase of ammunition and weapons like air defense systems. They will also discuss a possible EU role in training new Ukrainian recruits on European soil.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.