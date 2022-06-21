Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal gets board endorsement

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter’s board is recommending that shareholders approve the proposed $44 billion sale of the company to billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signaling considerable doubt that it will happen. Shares are essentially flat before the opening bell Tuesday, still far short of the $54.20 per-share that Musk has offered to pay.