Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show

By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, earned $610,702 during their first year in the White House and paid $150,439 in federal income taxes. That’s a tax rate of 24.6% for 2021, well over the average federal rate of around 14%. Those totals, released on Friday, tax day, were similar to the Bidens’ 2020 returns, when they reported earning $607,336. They reported 25.9% of their income going to federal taxes then. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also released their 2021 tax filings, which showed them earning $1,655,563 in 2021 and paying $523,371 — a federal income tax rate of 31.6%.