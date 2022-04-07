India to boost arms output, fearing shortfall from Russia

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India plans to ramp up of its production of military equipment, including helicopters, tank engines, missiles and airborne early warning systems, to offset any potential shortfall from its main supplier Russia. Defense Ministry officials say India, with the world’s second-largest army, fourth-largest air force and seventh-largest navy, can’t sustain itself through imports. To meet short-term requirements it may consider purchases from former Soviet republics and Warsaw pact countries. India depends on Russia for nearly 60% of its defense equipment. Former Lt. Gen. D.S. Hooda said that during a visit to India last year by Russian President Vladimir Putin the two sides decided to shift some manufacturing to India to meet its requirements.