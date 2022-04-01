Fossil fuel backers overshadow climate change talks in Dubai

By AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A flurry of summits this week across Dubai all focused in one way or another on climate change, or at least acknowledgement that the global energy transition is needed to keep temperatures from rising. Glaring discrepancies on how to achieve this, however, lie in the details. For energy companies and fossil fuel producing nations, like the United Arab Emirates which played host, more investments, not less, are needed in oil and gas. The drumbeat throughout the summits reflects the prominent voice fossil fuel producers are seeking to have in the global climate conversation as high oil and gas prices serve as a reminder of the demand for their products.