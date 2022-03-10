Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest to sue San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The woman whose DNA from a sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime plans to sue the city. Attorney Adante Pointer said Thursday he filed notice of a possible federal lawsuit on the woman’s behalf. District Attorney Chesa Boudin said last month that the woman was identified based on DNA collected from her in a 2016 domestic violence and sexual assault case. The revelation prompted a national outcry and led San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott to institute new guidelines so that victim DNA would no longer be used in unrelated investigations.