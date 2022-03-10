Asian shares sink as war, inflation hold sway on markets

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have fallen in Asia as uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and persistently high inflation keep their sway over markets. Hong Kong fell 3.6% and Tokyo was 2.4% lower. Investors are fretting over how the world economy may struggle with price pressures and slowing growth. Stocks slipped on Wall Street Thursday as markets remain choppy amid uncertainty about where inflation, interest rates and the global economy are heading. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, just a day earlier surged to their biggest gain since June 2020. Oil prices had their own swings, with a barrel of U.S. crude jumping as much as 5.7%, before ending down 2.5%.