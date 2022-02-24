World expresses outrage, plans stronger Russia sanctions

By RAF CASERT and FOSTER KLUG

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has signed a decree declaring a state of emergency in the Baltic country in response to Russia’s military attack on Ukraine. The Baltic country’s parliament was expected to approve the measure in an extraordinary session later on Thursday. The measure, in effect until March 10, allows for a more flexible use of state reserve funds and increased border protection, giving border guards greater authorities to stop and search individuals and vehicles in border areas. NATO member Lithuania borders Russia’s Kaliningrad region to the southwest, Belarus to the east, Latvia to the north and Poland to the south.