Spain passes landmark labor reform, unlocking EU billions

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish parliament has ratified by a single vote a landmark labor reform devised by the country’s Socialist-led coalition government. It unlocks millions of euros (dollars) in European Union aid. Nine smaller parties joined the Socialist party and its junior coalition partner Unidos Podemos (United We Can) to vote in favor of the law passed by the Cabinet at the end of December. The government negotiated the law with trade unions and employers, who backed it. Its approval meets a commitment by the Spanish government to the European Commission, enabling the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy to collect its next instalment of pandemic recovery funds.