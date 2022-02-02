US to modernize, speed up work on Puerto Rico power grid

By DÁNICA COTO

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Three federal agencies have promised to help modernize Puerto Rico’s outage-plagued power grid and speed up efforts to strengthen it more than four years after Hurricane Maria razed it. More than $12 billion in federal recovery funds are available for projects scheduled to start this year. That is according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which signed the agreement with Puerto Rico’s government on Wednesday along with the U.S. departments of Homeland Security and Energy. The deal also aims to help Puerto Rico reach 100% renewable energy by 2050.