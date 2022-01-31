Toyota apologizes for suicide after overwork, harassment

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota says it has reached a settlement in a lawsuit that blamed overwork and harassment for the suicide of one of its employees. The company said Toyota President Akio Toyoda apologized to the family. Monetary details of the settlement were not disclosed. The deceased man’s wife, who asked for anonymity, told reporters she felt her husband, then 40, would have understood and she believes Toyota has the opportunity to change for the better. Toyota promised an investigation into the case to prevent a recurrence. Deaths from overwork and on-the-job stress, including suicides, are a common problem in workaholic Japan. Troubles with abusive bosses also have been gaining attention.