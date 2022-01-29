What does poor rating for collapsed bridge mean for others?

By CLAUDIA LAUER

Associated Press

A 50-year-old bridge that collapsed in Pittsburgh had been rated as poor on a recent inspection report. But transportation officials and engineering experts caution that doesn’t necessarily signal imminent danger for the thousands of other U.S. bridges with the same designation. Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Highway Administration are combing through rubble of the Forbes Avenue Bridge after Friday’s collapse. There were no fatalities and only a few injuries. Experts say there’s low risk of similar collapses in the more than 43,500 bridges rated as poor nationally.