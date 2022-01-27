Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 8:00 AM

Long-term US mortgage rates hold this week at 3.55%

yonkershonda.com / CC BY-SA 2.0

By MATT OTT
AP Business Writer

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates were essentially flat this week after jumping nearly a half percent the past two weeks in anticipation of the Federal Reserve announcement of pending rate increases. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan ticked down to 3.55% from 3.56% last week. It stood at 2.73% a year ago. Though they remain historically low, home loan rates have been rising to levels not seen since early 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was breaking in the U.S. 

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content