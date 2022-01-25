Saudi restores full ties with Thailand after diamond dispute

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia has ordered the restoration of full diplomatic ties with Thailand and said the countries agreed to trade ambassadors. The announcement during Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s visit closed the chapter on three decades of mistrust and hostility that stemmed from a sensational jewelry heist. Saudi Arabia downgraded its diplomatic ties with Thailand over the 1989 theft, known as the Blue Diamond affair. A Thai janitor’s theft of an estimated $20 million worth of gems and jewelry from a Saudi prince’s palace caused a scandal that wrecked relations between the countries.