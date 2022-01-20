Ralph Lauren unveils Team USA’s opening Olympic uniforms

By LEANNE ITALIE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Team USA’s opening ceremony uniforms for the Beijing Olympics include some sneaky new warming technology. There’s also a handy front pouch and a cinch waist on anoraks in navy and white. The jackets were unveiled Thursday by official outfitter Ralph Lauren. They include a smart, honeycomb-like fabric layer built in that expands or contracts in response to temperature changes. No battery or wired technology is required. Female athletes will parade Feb. 4 at the start of the games wearing red boots and red fleece pants with predominantly navy jackets. The men’s looks are mostly white. Both will be wearing navy knit beanies.