20 of 21 Chinese miners rescued from flooded shaft

BEIJING (AP) — Crews have safely rescued 20 of 21 Chinese coal miners trapped inside a flooded shaft, with one still missing. The accident at the illegal operation occurred at about 11 p.m. Wednesday in Xiaoyi city in Shanxi province, a major coal-producing region southwest of Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV showed rescue crews bringing the miners out one-by-one after loading them into waiting ambulances. State media reported the local Communist Party chief and the city mayor were sacked following the incident. Police have detained seven people in connection with the incident.