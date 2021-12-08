US orders arms embargo on Cambodia, cites Chinese influence

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — The U.S. has ordered an arms embargo on Cambodia, citing deepening Chinese military influence, corruption and human rights abuses in the Southeast Asian country. The added restrictions on defense related goods and services, issued by the State and Commerce departments, are due to take effect Thursday. A pre-publication notice in the Federal Register said developments in Cambodia were “contrary to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests.” The aim of the embargo is to ensure that defense-related items are not available to Cambodia’s military and military intelligence services without advance review by the U.S. government, it said.