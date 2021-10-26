‘We’ve got to run’ — Idaho mall shooting leaves 2 dead

By REBECCA BOONE and KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho police say they exchanged gunfire with a suspect during a shooting at a shopping mall in Boise that killed two people and injured four, including an officer. Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee told reporters that the shooting was reported Monday afternoon. When officers arrived, they spotted someone who matched the description of the suspect. Authorities say officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect and later said the suspect was in critical condition at a hospital. Police said Monday evening that the officer had been treated and released. Investigators say they believe there was only one shooter.