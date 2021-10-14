United Airlines will add new international routes next year

AP National Business

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines is betting that international travel will rebound in a big way by next summer. The airline said Thursday that it will launch service next spring to five new destinations including Amman, Jordan, and Spain’s Canary Islands. Most of the flights will come from Newark, New Jersey. United also plans to add more flights to several popular destinations in Europe and resume resume seven routes to Europe and Asia that were suspended during the pandemic. United says it’s the biggest expansion of transatlantic service in its history.