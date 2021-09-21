US govt to probe Zoom’s $14.7B Five9 deal for natsec risks

AP National Business

A U.S. government committee that reviews foreign investment in telecom is probing videoconferencing company Zoom’s $14.7 billion deal for cloud call center company Five9 for national security risks due to “foreign participation.” The Justice Department declined to answer questions Tuesday. Zoom, which is based in California but has significant operations in China, says it expects regulatory approvals and for the Five9 deal to close next year. The Wall Street Journal first reported the probe. The U.S. government has taken a tougher stance on Chinese investment, with more scrutiny of deals in recent years.