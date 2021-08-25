Line 3 opponents descend on Minnesota Capitol to seek a stop

AP National Business

By MOHAMED IBRAHIM

Associated Press/Report for America

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Protesters descended upon the Minnesota State Capitol to rally against Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline as the project nears completion. The rally is part of a series of events called Treaties over Tar Sands organized by Indigenous and environmental activists. Protesters called on Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden to pull permits and shut down the Line 3 replacement pipeline project. Opponents argue the project violates Native American treaty rights while aggravating climate change and risking spills. Organizers estimated the crowd at more than 2,000 while Capitol Security put it at about 1,000.