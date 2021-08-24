How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

AP National Business

The Associated Press

Major indexes closed modestly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, enough to nudge the Nasdaq composite to a record high and past 15,000 for the first time. The S&P 500 also set a record. Banks, consumer-focused companies and small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market. The price of crude oil had its second solid gain in a row, clawing back more ground lost over the previous two weeks. Halliburton, Occidental Petroleum and Valero Energy all rose 3% or more. Travel-related companies also rose.