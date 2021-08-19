US average mortgage rates little changed; 30-year at 2.86%

AP National Business

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mortgage rates were mixed this week and barely changed after rising for the first time last week following six weeks of declines. Average rates for home loans remain historically low at under 3%. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports that the average for the 30-year mortgage eased to 2.86% from 2.87% last week. The rate for a 15-year loan edged up to 2.16% from 2.15% last week. Uncertainty over the fast-spreading delta coronavirus variant and its potential effect on the economic recovery had been a backdrop in recent weeks suppressing mortgage rates.