Data of more than 40 million exposed in T-Mobile breach

AP National Business

NEW YORK (AP) — T-Mobile says about 7.8 million of its current postpaid customer accounts’ information and just over 40 million records of former or prospective customers who had previously applied for credit with the company were involved in a recent data breach. T-Mobile said Wednesday that customers’ first and last names, date of birth, Social Security numbers, and driver’s license/ID information were exposed. No phone numbers, account numbers, PINs, passwords, or financial information were compromised for those records or accounts.