German soccer leagues to have 1st female CEO next year

AP National Business

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top two soccer divisions will have a female chief executive for the first time next year. The German soccer league (DFL) says Donata Hopfen will take over from outgoing CEO Christian Seifert on a three-year contract from January 2022. The 45-year-old Hopfen is currently managing director of a corporate investment firm and she previously spent 14 years at the Axel Springer media group including as managing director of the Bild tabloid group. Seifert was initially to remain in charge through June 2022 but he agreed with the DFL to end the contract earlier than planned.