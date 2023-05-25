Tovar’s single in storm lifts Rockies over Marlins 7-6 after blown 4-run lead

DENVER (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar singled through a five-man infield during a ninth-inning storm, lifting Colorado over the Miami Marlins 7-6 after the Rockies wasted a four-run lead in the top of the inning. Colorado took a 6-2 lead with four runs in the eighth, but Jorge Soler and pinch-hitter Garrett Cooper hit two-run homers on curveballs from Pierce Johnson in the ninth. The Rockies took three of four in the series. Rockies rookie centerfielder Brenton Doyle left on a cart in the ninth after he was injured leaping in an attempt to deny Soler a home run.

