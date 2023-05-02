Suns guard Chris Paul leaves Game 2 with groin tightness

DENVER (AP) — The playing status of Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul remains uncertain after leaving Game 2 with groin tightness in the third quarter Monday night against Denver. Paul was covering Kentavious Caldwell-Pope when the Nuggets guard went up for an offensive rebound with just under 5 minutes left in the third quarter. Paul was subbed out shortly after and headed for the locker room. Paul had eight points and six assists in just over 25 minutes of action. Paul has a few days to recover. Game 3 won’t be until Friday in Phoenix.

