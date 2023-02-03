Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Warriors 134-117

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray had 33 points and Nikola Jokic recorded his 17th triple-double of the season, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 134-117 win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors. Jokic finished with 22 points, 16 assists and 14 rebounds. He had a triple-double by the midway mark of the third quarter as the Nuggets remain unbeaten this season when he reaches the plateau. Stephen Curry had 28 points and Jordan Poole added 22 on a night when Golden State hit 19 3-pointers. The Warriors started off hot, building an 11-point lead in the second quarter, before losing steam. They lost in overtime a night earlier at Minnesota.

