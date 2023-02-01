Coach Prime comes up big in 1st recruiting class at Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has quickly built the framework for a speedy turnaround at Colorado. He proudly recited the numbers from his first recruiting class in charge of the Buffaloes. It includes two five-star recruits, a No. 21 overall class ranking and a top-five class from the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports. He’s not done gathering talent, either. Sanders noted the possibility of more skilled players arriving sometime after the spring. It’s taken Sanders less than two months in Boulder to revamp the roster and give a starved fan base a glimmer of hope.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.