Dexter Fowler retires at 36 after 14 major league seasons

Dexter Fowler says he is retiring at age 36 after 14 major league seasons. An All-Star outfielder in 2016 when he won a World Series title with the Chicago Cubs, Fowler hit .259 with 127 homers and 517 RBIs. A 14th-round pick by Colorado in the 2004 amateur draft, Fowler played for the Rockies, Houston, the Cubs, St. Louis and the Los Angeles Angels. Fowler signed a minor league contract with Toronto last March 31. He went 5 for 12 (.417) with three RBIs in three games for Triple-A Buffalo from April 28-30, then was released on May 3.

