Woman gets over 6 years in prison for role in romance scams

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas woman who played a role in internet romance scams that cheated victims out of a total of about $2.6 million has been sentenced to over six years in prison on federal fraud and conspiracy charges. Federal prosecutors in Rhode Island say 31-year-old Dominique Golden, of Houston, personally collected nearly $1.3 million in cash, checks, money orders, and wire transfers from people across the U.S. in 2018 that was deposited into bank accounts opened under the names of fake people and businesses that she controlled. She pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

