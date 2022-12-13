Aviation startup picks engine designer for supersonic plane

DALLAS (AP) — Aviation startup Boom Aerospace has lined up contractors to help design an engine for its supersonic plane. The company said Tuesday that Florida Turbine Technologies will design the engines, and a division of General Electric will also provide expertise. Boom says it plans to carry passengers on supersonic planes by the end of the decade, but there are plenty of skeptics in aviation circles, much of it because the company’s deal to work with Rolls Royce on an engine fell through. American Airlines and United Airlines have made deposits on future Overtures — although the airlines won’t say how much they put down.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.