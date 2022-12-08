Hall, Pastrnak spark Bruins in 4-0 win over banged-up Avs

DENVER (AP) — Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the Bruins, who beat Colorado 5-1 last weekend. Boston improved to 10-0-1 against Western Conference teams this season. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 33 shots for an Avalanche team that has lost three straight. Colorado’s trying to weather a glut of injuries that’s led it to dip deep into its minor-league system.

