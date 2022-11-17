Skip to Content
Raiders still searching for answers to improve pass rush

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders are last in the NFL with 3.24% of sacks coming on opposing passing attempts. Defensive end Maxx Crosby is tied for 10th in the league with seven sacks. The rest of the team has three combined. Las Vegas’ lack of success with a pass rush has affected its overall pass defense. Opposing quarterbacks have an average passer rating of a league-high 107.0 against Las Vegas. As a comparison, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s career leader with a 105.8 rating.

