COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Demarcus Demonia scored 25 points and threw down a dunk with 26 seconds left in overtime for the go-ahead basket and Texas A&M-Commerce beat Air Force 73-69. On the Falcons’ following possession C.J. Roberts came up with a steal of Jake Heidbreder, got fouled and made two free throws with seven seconds left to conclude the win. Heidbreder scored 16 points for Air Force.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.