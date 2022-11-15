Drew gets 400th win at No. 5 Baylor, 95-62 over N. Colorado

WACO, Texas (AP) — LJ Cryer scored 20 points as fifth-ranked Baylor beat Northern Colorado 95-62 for coach Scott Drew’s 400th win in his 20 seasons with the Bears. Adam Flagler had 13 points and 10 assists for 3-0 Baylor. That included 3-pointers to start and end an early 13-0 run that put the Bears ahead to stay after Northern Colorado took its only lead. Drew led the Bears to 10 NCAA Tournaments and their first national title two seasons ago. They are 400-222 under Drew, who has 420 wins overall including his one season as Valparaiso. Daylen Kountz had 19 points to lead 1-2 Northern Colorado.

