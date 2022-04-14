Online marketplace Letgo sued after Denver-area slayings

By THOMAS PEIPERT

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — The online marketplace Letgo is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after the parents of five children were fatally shot and robbed while using the app to try to buy a used SUV in suburban Denver in 2020. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Denver on Thursday on behalf of the victims’ family. It claims Letgo was negligent because it allowed the alleged shooter to become a “verified seller” using a fake name and despite his criminal history. Letgo has been acquired by Bellevue, Washington-based OfferUp, which also is named as a defendant. Attorneys are seeking damages to be determined by a jury.