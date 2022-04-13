New Rockies outfielders settle in at vast Coors Field

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Rockies centerfielder Randal Grichuk thinks feeling at home in the vast outfield of Coors Field may take nothing more than a homestand or two. It’s become an outfield reorientation for Grichuk and fellow Rockies newcomer Kris Bryant. Playing a little deeper is a necessity at Coors, given there’s so much ground to cover. The ball also carries even more in the thin air at a mile high. Part of the hitter-friendly park’s trickiness also has to do with its asymmetrical design. The varying dimensions makes patrolling the grounds that much more of a challenge.