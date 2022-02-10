New charges for Colorado clerk targeted in voting probe

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a Colorado county elections clerk under investigation in a security breach of voting machines has posted bond on two misdemeanor charges in a separate case. Tina Peters is the clerk and recorder for western Colorado’s Mesa County and was released on $500 bond after being booked on charges of obstructing a peace officer and obstructing government operations. The charges stem from efforts Tuesday by Grand Junction police to execute a warrant to seize an iPad belonging to Peters. Prosecutors are investigating if Peters used the iPad to record a court hearing for an elections deputy charged in the security breach investigation.