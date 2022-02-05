Germany’s Ludwig has lead midway through men’s Olympic luge

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Germany’s Johannes Ludwig, Austria’s Wolfgang Kindl or Italy’s Dominik Fischnaller will more than likely be the Olympic men’s luge champion on Sunday. That’s what history says at least. Ludwig, Kindl and Fischnaller were the leaders after the first two runs at the Yanqing Sliding Center and that’s a very good omen for them. There have been 15 previous Olympic men’s luge competitions. The eventual gold medalist has been no worse than third after the first two heats in all 15. Chris Mazdzer is ninth for the U.S. and Tucker West is 11th.