University of Arizona names Balafas 1st female police chief

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — University of Arizona officials has hired the school’s first female police chief. Officials said Thursday that Paula Balafas will begin her new job early next month. She succeeds Brian Seastone, who retired in August after 41 years with the department. Balafas has more than 32 years of experience serving municipal and higher education communities. Balafas began her career with the Denver Sheriff’s Department as a deputy. She was a patrol officer for six years in Colorado, a detective for three years and a sergeant for 12 years. Balafas worked at the University of Colorado Police Department since 2017.