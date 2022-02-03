Colorado lawmakers reject bill to protect natural gas use

By PATTY NIEBERG

Associated Press/Report for America

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers have rejected state Republican attempts to protect the use of natural gas. The measure comes as cities across the U.S. move toward decarbonization and renewable energy requirements in new buildings. The bill would have protected private and public use of natural gas, propane, solar panels, micro wind turbines or small hydroelectric power for cooking, hot water, heating or electricity. On Thursday the House Energy and Environment committee rejected the measure. A week ago, a study found that unused U.S. gas stoves leak the same amount of methane as the annual amount of greenhouse gases from 500,000 cars.