Senate Democrats defeat GOP health care transparency bills

DENVER (AP) — Majority Democrats on a Colorado legislative committee have defeated two bills their Republican sponsors say were intended to promote transparency in health care administration and pricing — two priorities touted by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis’ administration. Colorado Politics reports the Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee voted 3-2 Tuesday to defeat the bills. A bill sponsored by Sen. Dennis Hisey of Colorado Springs would have required the administration’s Office of Saving People Money on Health Care to undergo annual legislative hearings to report how it is accomplishing its mandate to cut health care costs for the public.