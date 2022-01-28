Denver police: Suspect identified in four cold case murders

DENVER (AP) — Denver police say they have identified a man responsible for killing three women and a 17-year-old girl in separate incidents between 1978 and 1981 by using DNA and genealogy to link the cold cases to a single suspect. The man, Joe Michael Ervin, killed himself in a suburban Denver jail in 1981 while under investigation for another slaying — the shooting death of an Aurora police officer. Police identified the four other victims as 33-year-old Madeleine Furey-Livaudais, 53-year-old Dolores Barajas, 27-year-old Gwendolyn Harris and 17-year-old Antoinette Parks.